Miguel Ibarra, 72

Miguel Ibarra
Miguel M. Ibarra, 72, passed away Friday January 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Miguel was born in Zacatecas, Mexico to the late Jose and Carmen Ibarra. He was married to the love of his life Asuncion Ibarra for 50 years, together they have 6 daughters and 14 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter he adored. Miguel was a philanthropist with a passion for music, photography, and telling stories. A piece of his heart was always in his hometown 'El Cala', he helped out and focused on many projects to help make it a better place for current and future generations. While we mourn the loss of our hero, we'll remember his love for life, gentle heart, and passion for helping others. We will each treasure all the memories he has brought to our life. His stories and adventures will live on forever. Thank you for making our life so special and for everything you did for us. We love you so much and will miss you.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister's Rufina Ibarra and Heriberta Serrano.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years of marriage Maria Asuncion Ibarra, his daughters Dalila Vedia and husband Joe of Fort Worth; Noemi Vela and husband Richard of Fort Worth; Beatriz Alvarez and husband Robert of Fort Worth; Jennifer Ibarra and husband Eric von Rothkirch of Fort Worth; Diana Alvarez and husband Albert of Fort Worth; Samantha Ibarra and husband Ray Gonzales Jr. of Fort Worth. Grand Children: Joseph, Jacob, Loren, Katherine, Rickie, Emily, Marc, Jason, Zoi, Evie, Cami, Miguel, Juliana, Benjamin. Great Grand Children: Erin Espinoza and his fur baby Slim. His siblings: Alicia Ibarra; Roman Ibarra, Mauro Ibarra, Maria Zaleta Vasquez, Maria Marentes and many extended family members and a host of friends.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, Texas 76114
www.HawkinsFamilyFuneralHome.com
