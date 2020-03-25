KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Another St. Louis area newspaper is suspending its print publication as businesses stop advertising amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus.
KMOX reports that the Webster-Kirkwood Times is halting its print edition after Friday.
Editor Don Corrigan says he will try to post stories online and hopes for a full comeback at the end of the pandemic. He says the local paper relies on local retailers and restaurants to advertise. But they're being forced to shut down or change operations due to the stay-at-home order in St. Louis.
The decision comes one week after the Riverfront Times, alternative newspaper in St. Louis, also announced the end of its print edition. Two more papers, The South County Times and West End Word, also announced the end of papers in the coming week.
