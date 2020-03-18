Newly appointed African American leaders in local government and corporations were introduced to the Fort Worth community earlier this year at a special reception hosted by the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and the Texas A&M School of Law.
Held at the law school in downtown Fort Worth, new department heads at the City of Fort Worth as well as new executives at some of the area’s larger companies had a chance to meet other leaders in the city.
Among the special guests were new city department heads Christina Brooks, director of diversity and inclusion; Reginald Zeno, finance director; William M. Johnson, director of transportation and public works; Kim Neal, police monitor; Victor Turner, neighborhood services director; and D. J. Harrell, acting development services director.
On hand to present a copy of the new postal stamp honoring singer Marvin Gaye was Falonda Woods, acting Postmaster General for Fort Worth.
At least two of the positions recently filled by the City of Fort Worth (the police monitor and director of diversity and inclusion) were recommendations made by the city’s Task Force on Race and Culture, appointed by the mayor and city council two years ago to address disparities in the city.
