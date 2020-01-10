New medical director at Fort Behavioral Health
Fort Behavioral Health has hired Dr. Casey Green as Medical Director. With a decade in the field of addiction treatment to draw from, Green will join the Texas-based rehab center at 7140 Oakmont Blvd. in Fort Worth.
“I am from Fort Worth, and this is my community. I know treatment is much more effective when it’s local, and I am ready to bring quality addiction treatment home. I know we have a great team, and I look forward to what we can offer to individuals and families suffering from addiction and mental health struggles," Green said in a news release.
Green received a B.A. in biology from the University of Texas in Austin and earned his medical degree from the University of Texas at Galveston. He completed his psychiatry residency training at John Peter Smith hospital and is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and board certified in both psychiatry and addiction medicine.
Green’s specialized training and experience enables him to offer patients a combination of medical and psychiatric care. He is an expert in addiction treatment, the news release said.
Fort Behavioral Health offers a full continuum of healthcare services for substance use disorder including medically supervised detox and personalized residential treatment as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for men, women, and adolescent males.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.