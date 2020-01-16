Texas-native Rudy Martinez has opened a NextHome office in Southlake. The new office is the 31st location in Texas for the franchise, NextHome said in a news release.
Martinez, who has 28 years of real estate experience, began his real estate career in Corpus Christi in 1991. While there, he owned his own independent brokerage before moving to Southlake to be closer to his grandkids.
In 2018, he decided he wanted to own his own franchise or once again open up a small independent brokerage.
“My dream was to open an office that could create and nurture agents who are true professionals and who deeply understand our business and the fiduciary responsibility we have to our clients,” Martinez said. “If I could accomplish that, I knew we could elevate the real estate profession in our area.”
Martinez is a past president of the Keller Chamber of Commerce and a member of the board of Cancer Care Services. He is a 15-year cancer survivor.
He and his wife Belinda have been married for 32 years and have three grown children: Leslie, Arron, and Matthew.
http://nexthomerea.com/associates
– FWBP Staff
