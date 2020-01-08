Public School Options Fair
An upcoming event provides an opportunity for parents to learn more about the broad range of public educational options for their children.
The Tarrant County Public Choice Schools Fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Altitude Trampoline Park at Cityview, 4728 Bryant Irvin Road.
Several local academic entities will be on hand to help parents navigate the high-quality public school choices available from pre-K through grade 12, a news release said, Fort Worth Independent School District representatives will highlight their Gold Seal Schools of Choice and Programs of Choice, which provide focused learning communities for kids. In addition, public charter schools from Fort Worth and surrounding cities will host information booths where parents can gain insights and ask questions about these open-enrollment, tuition-free schools.
The event is free, and while parents are learning about school choices, their kids can enjoy the trampolines and other fun activities at Altitude. The event will feature information about childcare available from the YMCA and attendees can also enter a drawing to win a Chromebook laptop computer.
The Tarrant County Public Choice Schools Fair is hosted by the Fort Worth Education Partnership, a nonprofit organization whose goal is for all children in the Fort Worth area to have access to a high- quality public education.
“Parents often don’t realize how many quality public school options are available to their kids, and the system can be hard to navigate,” said Brent Beasley, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Education Partnership. “At this single event, they can meet and talk to representatives from a wide variety of schools all in one place to find the best fit for their children’s needs.”
EVENT DETAILS:
Tarrant County Public Choice Schools Fair Saturday, Jan. 18, 1- 4 p.m.
Altitude Trampoline Park at Cityview, 4728 Bryant Irvin Road, Fort Worth 76132. Located behind Academy Sports.
TRANSPORTATION: Trinity Metro Route 32
PARTICIPATING CHARTER SCHOOLS:
Arlington Classics Academy
Chapel Hill Academy
Great Hearts
Harmony Public Schools
Idea Public Schools
International Leadership of Texas
Rocketship Public Schools
Texas Center for Arts + Academic
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Art
Texas School of the Arts
Uplift Education
FORT WORTH ISD GOLD SEAL SCHOOLS OF CHOICE:
Carlson Applied Learning Center
Applied Learning Academy
The Applied Learning Center at J. T. Stevens Marine Creek Collegiate High School Tarrant County College South/Fort Worth ISD Collegiate Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences (TABS) Daggett Montessori Como Montessori Young Men’s Leadership Academy Young Women’s Leadership Academy I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA World Languages Institute
