The Railroad Commission of Texas is holding a regulatory forum in Fort Worth on Thursday, March 5.

The RRC is hosting these forums to educate and train energy industry representatives on a variety of topics, including:

drilling permitting;

completions;

Form P-16, Acreage Designation;

injection well permitting; and

pipeline permitting.

For more information:

www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/oil-gas-workshops-and-seminars/regulatory-forum-fort-worth/

