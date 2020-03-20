SALES
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), has announced the sale of The Julian at South Pointe, a newly constructed, 225-unit multifamily asset in Mansfield. The property was built on 9.74 acres in 2019. Drew Kile, IPA senior managing director, Will Balthrope, executive managing director, and Joey Tumminello, director, represented the seller, Carleton Companies and M.R. Development Corp., and procured the buyer, Short Real Estate.
LEASES
Southlake Town Square will add Fabletics and Tommy John, who have signed new leases. Fabletics is an active-lifestyle brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013. This will be the first Tarrant County location for the brand, which is expected to open this year at 110 State Street in a 2,077-square-foot space next to Corner Bakery. Also opening in the Square this year will be Tommy John, the comfort-focused lifestyle brand. Tommy John was founded in 2008 by Tom Patterson, a former medical device salesman. This is the first DFW-area location for the growing brand (and sixth retail location), which will take up residence in Southlake Town Square in a 1,925-square-foot space at 1440 Main Street, across from LUSH, when it opens in the fall.
Southlake Town Square was also selected by retail giant Macy's as the first location for its brand-new concept, Market by Macy's, which opened Feb. 6 in an 18,945-square-foot space at 321 State Street.
Dallas
Aquabella LLC leased 8,817 SF at 1415-1421 Hutton Drive in Carrollton. Josh Barnes and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Frontier Equity. Michael Haggar of JLL represented the tenant.
Fort Worth
Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee have leased 7,802 square feet at Summit Office Park, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and David Cason with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Pennybacker. Grant Irwin NAI represented the tenant.
Greer Industries renewed its lease of 8,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
Natures Impressions renewed its lease of 7,200 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
FPS Fire Protection Specialist renewed its lease of 6,000 SF square feet Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
C.R. Electric renewed its lease of 5,400 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
Shift Motorsports has leased 5,000 square feet at Village Creek Business Park, Fort Worth, 76119. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, T Circle 182, LLC. Gary Vasseur with Vasseur Real Estate represented the tenant.
Access Solutions renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
Trinity Air Medical leased 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.
Amigo’s Lawn Mower Repair renewed its lease of 1,900 square feet at 3201 E. Pioneer Parkway, Fort Worth, 76010. Keaton Duhon with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.
MS Equipment of Fort Worth renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet at 7415 Whitehall, Richland Hills, 76118. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Agarita.
Vincent Van Ha renewed his lease of 1,400 square feet at 3201 E. Pioneer Parkway, Fort Worth, 76010. Keaton Duhon with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.
Epic Health Services renewed its lease of 6,797 square feet at Summit Office Park, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Pennybacker. Joel St. John with JLL represented the tenant.
PPMG of Texas has leased 4,084 square feet at Cedar Ridge, Southlake, 76092. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Varklan LLC. Ryan Flannery with REI represented the tenant.
TSAR Operating Company has renewed its lease of 2,510 square feet at One Ridgmar Centre, Fort Worth, 76116. Geoff Shelton and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Frontier Equity.
Mark French has renewed his lease of 1,756 square feet at Bedford Place I, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties LLC.
Partners in Counseling LLC has renewed its lease of 1,035 square feet at Bedford Place I, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties LLC.
