Havertys to open store in Southlake
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced it plans to open a new store in Southlake in a former Toys “R” Us location. Remodeling will begin soon with a fall opening expected, the company said in a news release.
The Southlake store is 33,800 square feet, part of the inline center Southlake Corners, and highly visible from Northwest Parkway.
“The Southlake showroom will increase our store count to 11 in the important Dallas/Fort Worth market,” said Rawson Haverty Jr., senior vice president, real estate and development. “We are continuing to invest in brick-and-mortar stores as part of our omnichannel approach to help customers bring the vision of their home to life.”
Havertys, established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions.
Blink Fitness expanding to North Texas
Blink Fitness, which has 100 locations nationwide and is rapidly growing, is opening four locations in North Texas with the acquisition of four former Fitness 2000 gyms.
The new locations are in North Richland Hills at 7901 Mid Cities Blvd.; Keller at 3529 Heritage Trace Parkway; Bedford at 615 Harwood Road; and Fort Worth at 7410 N. Beach St.
"Opening our first four gyms in DFW is just the beginning of our presence here in the market as well as our continued growth nationally," said Todd Magazine, CEO of Blink Fitness. "A growing and diverse population brought us to DFW, where we will employ more than 100 people from the community.”
Monthly memberships start at $10, Blink said in a news release.
The company said the secret to Blink's growth is its approach to fitness for every body and the belief that exercise isn't just about looking good, it's also about how it makes you feel.
Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas, the company said.
Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.
LEASES
Top Choice Properties has leased 2,334 square feet at 1900 Country Club Drive, Mansfield, 76063. Alan Rose and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant. Darrell Higginbotham with Higginbotham RE represented the landlord, Texas Trust Credit Union.
Frederick Buehrer renewed his lease of 1,762 square feet at The Landmark Building, Arlington, 76011. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Collins Street Properties.
Hunter Magee has renewed his lease of 805 square feet at Bedford Place, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Alan Rose with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties LLC.
Lee & Associates DFW has recently completed a lease transaction for 16,178 square feet located at 2701 E Highway 121 in Lewisville. Reed A. Parker, SIOR of Lee & Associates Dallas/Fort Worth represented the tenant, Freestyle Brands. The landlord, EastGroup Properties, was represented by Blake Kendrick and Eric Crutchfield of Stream Realty.
Lee & Associates has recently completed a lease transaction for 29,650 square feet, located at 1900 E Division St, Arlington. Mark Graybill and Colton Rhodes of DFW Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Sutherland Lumber & Home Center Inc and the tenant, Rush Truck Leasing Inc.
Lee & Associates has recently completed a lease transaction for 76,213 square feet located at 1010 E Ave J, Grand Prairie. Robert Miller of DFW Lee & Associates represented the tenant, eTak Worldwide LLC. NAI Capital represented the landlord, Peak Capital Co.
Stream Realty Partners has leased 8,794 square feet at Fossil Creek Tech Center in Fort Worth. Tenants include Circle L Solar and Terry Builders. Stream’s Forrest Cook and Jeff Rein represented the landlord, Fort Capital.
Clearly Handbags LLC has leased 2,500 square feet at 3612 West Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth. The landlord, Witcher Properties Ltd., was represented Chris L. Stewart of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. Tenant was represented by JLL agent Jamie Galati.
SALES
Benbrook Irrigation & Pipe Supply sold a 6,500-square feet property at 106 Goliad St. in Benbrook. Adam Curran of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Gary Vasseur of Vasseur Commercial represented the buyer, Patterson Landscape.
Dodson Development has purchased 28,000 square feet in buildings located at 6501 Hart St. and 1020 S. Handley Drive, Fort Worth, 76112 from Youghal Corporation. George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the buyer. Michael Newsome with NAI Robert Lynn represented the seller.
LGI Homes acquired a 389-acre plot of land at 11500 Old Weatherford Road in Fort Worth. Chris Harden and Ryan Duffie of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between Crow Holdings and James R. Harris Partners.
Bellomy & Co. announced the sale of Lone Star Self Storage in Mansfield, Texas. The Class A facility has 186 units in 27,452 net rentable square feet. The property comprises five buildings on 2.06 acres with expansion room. The occupancy was 95% at closing. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a Cleburne, Texas, based family partnership. They also procured the buyer, Southern Storage LLC of Mansfield.
