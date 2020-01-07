The Hope Center 4 Autism has announced that Rebecca Galindo-Castro has joined its board of directors.
Galindo-Castro is a native of Fort Worth and a mother of three.
She is passionate about giving back to her community and those in need, the organization said in a news release. Galindo-Castro She has co-chaired several charity events over the past 15 years and continues to partner with other organizations and Fort Worth schools for advocate for families.
Her biggest passion is being a champion for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Having a son with special needs, she understands the unique challenges parents and caregivers face daily, Hope Center 4 Autism said in the announcement.
The Hope Center for Autism was founded in June of 2007 to provide affordable, effective therapy for children with autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.