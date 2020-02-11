Surgical earns Spine Certification
Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway, an affiliate of Wise Health System, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Spine Surgery Certification, the hospital said in a news release.
The hospital, located at I-35 and North Tarrant Parkway, underwent an onsite review during which The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards, quality measures, consistency, safety and patient care. This certification is awarded for a two-year period.
“The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Spine Surgery Certification represents our ongoing commitment to our mission; to provide compassionate and innovative care to our community and patients with transparency and excellence,” Dustin Davis, administrator for Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway, said in the release.
The Spine Center of Excellence team implements education processes the moment each patient registers for surgery.
“We equip every patient with the necessary tools to help them achieve optimum surgical results and help ease anxiety,” said Lindy Cabrera, Spine Center of Excellence Coordinator for Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway. “Our team then creates a customized plan for every patient based on their needs.”
