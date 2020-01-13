TCU Head Football Coach Gary Patterson has been announced as the 2020 President of the American Football Coaches Association.
Patterson was elected for the presidency position by AFCA members. He was first vice president in 2019 and was named to the AFCA Board of Trustees in 2010.
Set to begin his 20th season with the Horned Frogs, Patterson is the nation's second-longest tenured head coach. He has totaled 22 national coach of the year awards, all in the last 11 seasons. Most recently, he was the 2018 Gene Stallings Award recipient.
TCU's all-time winningest head coach, Patterson leads all active coaches in the country in victories (172) at their current schools. His .711 winning percentage (172-70) is fourth among active coaches nationally with a minimum 10 years of experience.
Patterson has led TCU to conference championships in three different leagues (Conference USA, Mountain West, Big 12). He also won coach of the year honors in all three conferences.
Patterson is the third TCU head coach to be President of the AFCA, joining Dutch Meyer (1949) and Abe Martin (1965).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.