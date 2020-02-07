Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth was recently awarded a contract by the State of Texas to be a provider for Assistive Technology Evaluations, the organization said in a news release.
Fort Worth will be the 4th Assistive Technology Evaluation Center in the state and the first in North Texas. The contract was awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission, Vocational Rehabilitation Program in November 2019.
The center is designed to specifically give Texans who are blind or visually impaired the ability to learn what types and brands of technology will best benefit and aid in helping them return to college, obtain, retain or advance their employment,” Lighthouse for the Blind said.
“Instead of folks having to make arrangements for an overnight trip to South Texas, they will now be able to visit our center – saving both time and money. We are thrilled to have this addition and will continue to provide exceptional training to our community,” said President and CEO Platt L. Allen III.
Lighthouse is expecting the center to open early summer 2020 and will be performing numerous Assistive Technology Evaluations, by trained A.T. professionals.
These evaluations will be useful for individuals who are blind or sight impaired in knowing what types of adaptive equipment will be most helpful to them. Lighthouse plans to provide evaluations on several categories including: video magnifiers, screen magnification software, braille notetakers, refreshable braille displays and other state-of-the-art equipment.
“Technology opens up a whole new world for sight impaired individuals and everyone at Lighthouse is ready to be a part of empowering people to reach for and obtain their goals,” said Leslie Ware, head of Client Services.
For more information on the Assistive Technology Evaluation Center, contact Client Services at (817) 332-3341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.