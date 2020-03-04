Texas Bar Foundation honors Neal W. Adams with statewide recognition
Neal W. Adams of Grapevine – photo Neal W. Adams – is the recipient of the 2020 Dan Rugeley Price Memorial Award from the Texas Bar Foundation. The Dan Rugeley Price Memorial Award was established by friends and family and endowed through the Texas Bar Foundation in June 1996 in memory of Austin lawyer Dan Price who died in 1994.
Adams earned a BBA in Marketing from Texas A&M University in 1968, and a Juris Doctor in 1970 from Baylor University School of Law. He served in the United States Army as trial counsel for Headquarters Command, Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Adams has been practicing law in Texas and Tarrant County, Texas since 1972. He is president of the law firm of Adams, Lynch & Loftin, P.C. in Grapevine.
Adams served the Board of Trustees of Hurst, Euless, Bedford Independent School District from 1979 through 1986, and was president of the board from 1981 through 1985. He also served as a member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for six years and as vice chairman from 2005 through 2007.
Texas Monthly Magazine named him as a Texas Super Lawyer in school and education law 2003 through 2011 and 2013 through 2019. In February 2008, Adams named a Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M University, and in 2010, he was inducted into the Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor of Texas A&M University.
Adams was awarded the 2016 Kelly Frels Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the State Bar of Texas, School Law Section.
He has served on the District 7A Grievance Committee, the Board of Directors for the Texas Board of Legal Specialization from 2000 through 2003 and has been a member of the State Bar of Texas School Law Section since 1987, serving as chair in 1999 and 2000.
Adams was a member of the Board of Directors for the Texas Bar Foundation from 2010 through 2012 and a Charter Fellow and Charter Member of the Tarrant County Bar Foundation from 1998 to date and a Sustaining Charter Member of the Tarrant County Bar Foundation since 2013. He was a Member of the Board of Directors in 2013 through 2019, and served as Chair in 2018.
Adams and his wife, Sonja have two daughters, Marti Morgan ’93, Texas A&M University, and Paige Petro ’98, Texas Tech University.
Adams will be publicly recognized at the Texas Bar Foundation Annual Dinner held on June 26, 2020 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Adams has designated Texas A&M University School of Law to receive a $1,000 donation in honor of his acceptance of the Dan Rugeley Price Memorial Award.
