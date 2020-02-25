Texas Health Ranks No. 15 on Fortune’s Latest List
For the sixth consecutive year, Texas Health Resources has been recognized as one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, the health care system said in a news release.
As No. 15 this year, THR is ranked the top employer in Texas and the highest ranked health system in the nation.
Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America to identify the top 100.
The ranking is based on feedback from more than 650,000 employees nationwide, who anonymously assess their workplace, their confidence in the organization’s direction, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they experience with co-workers.
The full list will be featured in Fortune's March issue, which hits the newsstands this month.
“A health system’s greatest asset is its employees,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, chief executive officer. “Our team members are the face of Texas Health. Their compassionate interactions with consumers in any of our more than 350 locations in the communities we are privileged to serve has a lasting, powerful impact. Our accomplishments and this national recognition can be credited to their dedication, commitment and hard work.”
