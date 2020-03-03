Texas Wesleyan softball coach Shannon Gower has joined elite company.
Gower won the 400th game of her career recently as the Lady Rams with a 10-2 victory against Southwestern Christian at Sycamore Park.
Jenna Rhoades was a perfect 4-for-4 batting with four RBI, posting a career high, to lead the win.
"Honestly, it's cool to hit that accomplishment, but ultimately it's not about me," Gower said. "My assistant coach (Felix Esparza) is right there with me. I feel I need to (mention) every single player and coaches name - that's what it's really about.
"I love the game, I'm grateful for the game and what the university has done for me. They hired me young, took a chance on me. If I can impact just one kid per year, that means more to me than a stat and that's all that it is - a stat."
Gower ranks 19th in wins-per-season among active head coaches with at least 400 wins, averaging 26.4 victories a season. Her overall record is 400-379.
Though the Lady Rams are struggling this season (3-11 as of this article) and are coming off a 26-27 campaign in 2019, they were 42-17 in 2018 (24-8 in conference), a school record for victories in a season. The 2018 season also saw the team break or tie 17 team records.
The 2019 team overcame a slow start to finish 19-15 in conference play.
Gower, now in her 16th season, is the longest tenured coach in Texas Wesleyan softball history. She ascended from player to assistant coach to head coach in just three seasons.
Her accolades include:
*Coaching 54 all-conference players.
*Five conference players of the year.
*Ten NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
*Three All-Americans.
*Two conference championships in 2010 and 2012.
*Her 2006 team hit 66 home runs, a NAIA record at the time.
Gower was the starting shortstop on the 2002 and 2003 Texas Wesleyan softball teams. Following her senior year, she served as an assistant coach for one season.
