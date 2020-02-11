The 2020 Cowtown Road Race & Exposition
The weekend of Feb. 28 to March 1 marks the 42nd running of the Cowtown, a multi-event road race featuring seven distances, a two-day Health & Fitness Expo, has an annual runner registration of more than 25,000 and a reported economic impact for Fort Worth of $10.4 Million.
The magnitude of the Cowtown weekend can easily be glossed over as the people behind the scenes stage the event with seamless efficiency, the organization said in a news release.
Each Cowtown is a year in the making with 100 chairmen and chairwomen assisting the five full-time Cowtown staff organize more than 4,000 volunteers for start/finish staging at Will Rogers, route and expo set-up, food and hydration, school team organization, pre-event promotion and packet pickup, merchandising and more.
Fluid and medical stations are spaced every 1.5 miles along the route;, a volunteer medical crew staffs the race; and more than 350 police officers are present. Thirty-six 36 entertainment and registered cheer spots provide encouragement.
Athletes who participate in this global event range from Fort Worth moms who walk the routes to elites and amateur runners with passionate and inspiring stories of survival.
Some logistical statistics: 30,000 bananas; 50,000 cups of yogurt; 8,000 feet of bike rack; 1,500 barricades; 450 orange vests; 270,000 gallons of water; 350,000 cups (biodegradable); 4,000 adhesive bandage.
The Cowtown said many of the supplies are delivered at cost and some are donated.
The schedule:
Health & Fitness Expo
Presented by Tempur-Pedic
Amon Carter Exhibit Hall
Will Rogers Memorial Center
Friday, Feb. 28
11:30 am-7 pm
Saturday, Feb. 29
6 am-5 pm
K-Distance Races
Gendy Street
Will Rogers Memorial Center
Saturday, Feb. 29
7 am: 10K
8:30 am: Adults 5K
9:30 am: Kids 5K
Marathon Distance Races
Gendy Street
Will Rogers Memorial Center
Sunday, March 1
7 am Start for ALL Distances, Ultra, Full, Relay and Half
JEFF GALLOWAY RUNNING SCHOOL
The Cowtown is welcoming Olympian and author Jeff Galloway’s running school in conjunction with this year’s Cowtown events.
This event will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 1 pm-4,pm at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Registration for this school session is open and can be purchased for $99.
Registration and more information: www.cowtownmarathon.org For parking and course maps, select: Information Center, then Event Maps
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION TO THE COWTOWN:
Special Trinity Metro TRE routes on Sunday will ensure runners from Dallas have an early morning way to come to Fort Worth for the Marathon distances, helping hundreds of individuals avoid traffic and parking.
TEXRail has routes to accommodate race goers from the airport, Grapevine, and North Richland Hills. The DASH will be in service all weekend to transport between Will Rogers and downtown hotels. Last but not least, CareNow is sponsoring this year’s Bike Valet in an effort to encourage race goers to ride in. Fort Worth Bike Share is also a great option.
Taking advantage of public transportation on both Saturday and Sunday will alleviate personal frustration and traffic/parking congestion that is typical for race weekend.
Trinity Metro TEXRail: https://ridetrinitymetro.org/texrail/schedules/
TRE (Saturday schedule): https://trinityrailwayexpress.org/eastbound-saturday/
2020 Sponsors for Cowtown include: MolsonCoors, NBC5 & Telemundo, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, UNT Health Science Center, Medical City Healthcare, Tempur-Pedic, Autobahn Fort Worth, Higginbotham, UnitedHealthcare, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ozarka, CareNow Urgent Care, McAlisters Deli, Green Mountain Energy and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.