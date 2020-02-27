TTI Inc., a Fort Worth-based specialty distributor of electronic components, said in a news release that it has been awarded the 2019 Distributor of the Year award from SV Microwave, a leader in the RF/microwave industry.
The award recognizes outstanding performance and is awarded based on point of sale growth, program support, customer reach, engagement efforts, market share and more, the company said.
“SV Microwave values TTI’s commitment and is pleased to honor such a noteworthy distributor,” said SV’s Director of Marketing, Andrew Dinsdale.
“TTI and SV Microwave have realized many years of mutual success, and we sincerely appreciate the recognition for our efforts. Thank you to the entire SV Microwave and rep network teams for making this award possible,” said Scott Stemley, TTI Director Product Management.
TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) components and the distributor of choice for industrial and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide.
Globally, the company maintains over 2 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space containing over 850,000 component part numbers. Along with its subsidiaries, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and TTI Semiconductor Group, TTI employs more than 7,000 people at more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
