Where did your team land in the latest University Interscholastic League biennial realignment released Monday morning?
Will you have to do a lot of traveling? Were they placed in an incredibly hard district? A much easier one. Perhaps even in another region?
This is the day when UIL high school teams in football, basketball and volleyball learn where they will be playing and against whom in district for the 2020-22 school years. Other sports will find out later their realignment.
For some, there were few, if any, surprises. For others, there were plenty of surprises, even shocks as it all shook out.
Here is the list of Fort Worth area schools and in what district they will be in starting in the fall and going through the next couple of years:
FOOTBALL
District 3-6A: Euless Trinity, Fort Worth Boswell, FW Paschal, FW Chisholm Trail, Haltom, Hurst L.D. Bell, North Crowley, Weatherford.
4-6A: Keller, Keller Central, Keller Fossil Ridge, Keller Timber Creek, Northwest Eaton, NW Nelson, Southlake Carroll.
8-6A: Arlington, Arlington Bowie, Arlington Sam Houston, Arlington Lamar, Arlington Martin, Grand Prairie, South Grand Prairie.
11-6A: Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Waco, Waco Midway, Waxahachie.
3-5A Division I: Abilene Cooper, Azle, Crowley, FW Arlington Heights, Granbury, Justin Northwest, Saginaw, White Settlement Brewer.
4-5A Division I: Burleson Centennial, Colleyville Heritage, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit, Midlothian, North Richland Hills Birdville, NRH Richland, Red Oak.
4-5A Division II: Carrollton Creekview, FW North Side, FW Poly, FW South Hills, FW Southwest, FW Trimble Tech, FW Wyatt, Grapevine.
5-5A Division II: Aledo, Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Cleburne, Everman, Joshua, Mansfield Timberview, Waco University.
4-4A Division I: Burkburnett, Decatur, Gainesville, Lake Worth, Springtown, Wichita Falls Hirschi.
6-4A Division I: FW Benbrook, FW Carter-Riverside, FW Dunbar, FW Eastern Hills, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Kennedale, River Oaks Castleberry.
BASKETBALL/VOLLEYBALL
All 6-A districts are the same as football
5-5A: Aledo, Azle, Granbury, White Settlement Brewer, Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls Rider.
6-5A: Colleyville Heritage, Denton, Denton Ryan, Grapevine, Lake Dallas, NRH Birdville, NRH Richland, Justin Northwest, Saginaw.
7-5A: FW Arlington Heights, FW North Side, FW Poly, FW South Hills, FW Southwest, FW Trimble Tech, FW Wyatt.
8-5A: Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Burleson Centennial, Crowley, Everman, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit, Mansfield Timberview.
7-4A: Argyle, Bridgeport, Decatur, Krum, Lake Worth, River Oaks Castleberry, Springtown.
8-4A: FW Benbrook, FW Carter-Riverside, FW Dunbar, FW Eastern Hills, FW Western Hills, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis, FW Young Men's Leadership Academy (boys only), FW Young Women's Leadership Academy (girls only).
10-4A: Carrollton Ranchview, FW Harmony School, Kennedale, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Uplift North Hills Prep, Uplift Summit International, Uplift Williams Prep.
