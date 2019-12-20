Veterans Home Care (VHC), with regional offices in Arlington, has announced the launch of its new VetAssist® App for smartphones and tablets.
The app provides an initial eligibility screening for the VA's Aid and Attendance pension and VHC’s VetAssist® Program and enables home care providers and social workers to quickly and easily refer patients to VHC's VetAssist® Program, the company said in a news release.
The app is free and is available for both Android and Apple devices. It can be downloaded at Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Veterans Home Care said the app is easy to use and enables senior care professionals to register just once without the need to input their contact information every time they send in a referral.
The app’s eligibility checklist also provides a quick, initial screening on the spot, eliminating confusion about whether a client is a good candidate for the VA's Aid and Attendance pension and VHC’s VetAssist® Program that can cover the cost of long term care such as home care, adult daycare and more.
The app provides all key referral related information including VetAssist® contact phone numbers and email addresses, VA defined wartime periods, VA pension with Aid & Attendance dollar amounts for veterans and surviving spouses, and the latest VHC news.
“Veterans Home Care serves veterans in Texas and in 46 states, with a network of more than 3,400 home care providers,” said Bonnie Laiderman, founder and CEO.
“Our new app simplifies the process for these thousands of providers who can now check eligibility requirements and refer clients into the VetAssist® Program easily on their smartphone,” Laiderman said.
Laiderman invited referring social workers, case managers, hospital discharge planners, rehab specialists, home health professionals and home care providers who rely on Veterans Home Care’s expertise for the Aid and Attendance benefit to download it.
“The app saves them time, eliminates confusion, and makes the entire referral process a whole lot more efficient,” Laiderman said.
Providers who still wish to make referrals on the VHC website, or continue their current referral process, are welcome to do so, the news release said.
Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Laiderman to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes, the news release said.
Veterans Home Care has helped more than 17,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need.
It is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.