The founder of one of the great radio success stories of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, if not the country, announced his retirement on Monday.
Mike Rhyner, founder of 1310 The Ticket and host of the drivetime show, The Hardline, said in a video posted on social media that he is retiring.
The Ticket, a sports/guy talk radio station that has long been a leader in the highly-coveted 25-34 male demographic, was started by Rhyner 26 years ago. Rhyner put together the broadcast teams, most of which remain with the station.
"I loved everything about the radio station, I loved the work of the job, I loved being on the air, I loved hanging out with the guys, all the road trips with the guys…all those things that we’ve done have been the most meaningful experience that I have ever had, and I'll miss it terribly, no doubt," Rhyner said in the video posted to social media.
He said the decision to leave was entirely up to him. Rhyner was rumored several years ago to be considering moving to another station when The Ticket’s owners, Cumulus Media, faced financial issues. But Rhyner and the other Ticket members remained, a remarkable run for local radio.
Rhyner said he had no immediate plans, but that he would consider other opportunities.
Rhyner used much of the video to speak to the rabid fans of The Ticket, known as P1s.
Rhyner, a 1981 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in radio broadcasting, started his career in radio broadcasting in 1979 as a news intern at KZEW-FM, another legendary local station. Rhyner was named to ESPN’s list of Sports Radio Personalities of the Year in 1997, 1998 and 2003. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Dallas Press Club Legends in 2016.
Though he grew up and spent most of his time in Dallas, he always had great affection for, in his words, “Crazy Fort Worth.” A longtime area musician, as well as broadcaster, Rhyner has long led the Tom Petty tribute band, Petty Theft.
To view the video:
