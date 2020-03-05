The City of Lewisville approved plans for a build-out of Bright Realty’s Crown Centre mixed-use development. Crown Centre, on 140 acres at the southwest corner of SH 121 Business and the SH 121 frontage road, includes up to 2,000 multi-family units, 3 million square feet of office space, up to 500 hotel rooms and covered parking. Crown Centre will also have three open spaces with lakes and trails that connect its 35 buildings, outdoor event space and 140,000 square feet of other non-residential commercial uses including retail and open green space.
Already under construction is Crown Centre’s four-story Class A office building with 109,000 rentable square feet at the southern end of the development at SH 121 and Regent Way. Construction is currently 60 percent complete with a delivery date of mid-2020. Crown Centre's office concept is modern, open and flexible with a loft-style feel.
“Crown Centre will serve as a substantial employment center for the city as well as a walkable live, work and play destination,” said Chris Bright, CEO. “It is designed with the multi-family components spread throughout the office and retail spaces to encourage pedestrian activity and use during both daytime and evening hours. The project is also designed with a large amount of green space and water features throughout, which provide areas to take a break during the hectic workday and places to recharge over the weekend.”
The land that will encompass Crown Centre is the last remaining undeveloped land in the Castle Hills community. Also in the development phase is The Realm at Castle Hills, a 324-acre, mixed-use lifestyle destination that includes office, dining, retail, entertainment and multi-family developments. Phase I of this development, Offices at The Realm, is complete and almost fully leased. Both Crown Centre and The Realm provide easy commutes to DFW International Airport and are just minutes from nearby attractions such as Grandscape, Lewisville Lake, Top Golf and Lava Cantina.
“Crucial to the success and growth we have seen in Castle Hills has been our partnership with the City of Lewisville,” said Bright. “We have had a strong working relationship with the city for more than 37 years, before we broke ground on our first phase of residential construction, and we are now at almost 5,000 single-family homes.”
In addition to those single-family homes, Crown Centre and The Realm at Castle Hills projects, the community includes two phases of Discovery, a 735-unit luxury multi-family development (Phase II under construction); The Lakes at Castle Hills, a private golf and country club; The Castle Hills Village Shops, which has unique retail and eateries, including a Food Network-featured bakery and second-floor condominiums; Cottages at Castle Hills, a unique single-family for-rent community with new homes; and Sojourn at Castle Hills, a condominium community currently under construction.
“We have a great partner in Bright Realty and we are excited about the future of Lewisville and Castle Hills,” said Donna Barron, City of Lewisville city manager. “We look forward to the opportunities Crown Centre will provide for both Lewisville and Castle Hills.”
