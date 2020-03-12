Build-A-Bear Workshop saw its shares drop to a new low for the year after it said the spreading COVID-19 disease meant it could not provide financial guidance for the current fiscal year. The St. Louis-based company operates over 500 stores across the U.S. and internationally where children can customize stuffed animals. The company said Wednesday that sales were nearly flat at $338.5 million last year, and it had planned to give investors a forecast for the current fiscal year. But in a statement it said “given the rapidly changing environment with COVID-19, the company is refraining from providing specific guidance.” It also said it would “(evaluate) a variety of scenario plans for the business.” Build-A-Bear shares closed at $2.73, down about 16% from the start of the year.
AP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.