Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 54F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 54F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.