The Fort Worth Business Press honored area leaders in health care on Jan. 16 at the TCU BLU Ballroom. The event was presented by TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine and the University of North Texas Health Science Center and TCU. God sponsors were D&M Leasing, Kimbell Art Museum, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center and Rod Patrick Bootmakers. Bronze sponsors were SciFit, American Heart Association, Texas Health Resources and the UNT Health Science Center.
Here are the 2020 honorees for the Fort Worth Business Press Healthcare Heroes:
• Lucy Catala
o Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center- Fort Worth
o VP Finance, CFO BSW All Saints and West Region Chief Financial Officer
• Lynn K. Flahive
o Texas Christian University
o Assistant Professor and Director of the Miller Speech & Hearing Clinic
• Dr. Gonzalo "Gonzo" Gonzalez-Stawinski MD
o Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center- Fort Worth
o Chairman Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery
• Chris LaTurno
o Executive Director,
o JDRF Greater Fort Worth
• Jacqueline Mersch
o Moncrief Cancer Institute
o Manager, Clinical Cancer Genetics
• Paras Patel, MD
o JPS Health Network
o Interventional Pulmonologist
• Charles Powell, MD
o Healthcare Associates of Texas
o Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations
• Dr. Thomas Rogers Jr. (Tom)
o Retired from Cook Children’s Health Care System in August 2018 after more than 50 years of practice
o Pediatrician, professor of medicine at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine
• Dustin Strong
o Owner, Nutritionist
o Strong on Health
• Anastasia "Stas" Taylor
o Alliance Child & Family Solutions
o CEO/ Executive Director
• Rebecca "Becky" Tucker
o Texas Health Resources Southwest Fort Worth Hospital
o President
• Earlene Vanderlinden
o Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
o Volunteer
• Evelyn Walsh
o ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
o Private Gifts
• Sally Werst McKeen
o Community Hospice of Texas
o Member, Board of Directors
• Fayette Williams, DDS, MD, FACS
o JPS Health Network
o Division of Maxillofacial Oncology & Reconstructive Surgery Director
• Paige Wolk
o Overture Home Health
o Vice President
• "Saving Lives with Water Safety” Team
o Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
o Angel Biasatti, Laura Sweatt, Aleasha Johns, Blake Kahla, Nick Johnson
