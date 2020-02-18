U.S. consumers’ appetite for legal marijuana products continued to climb last year, even as prices for most cannabis stocks plunged. Cannabis sales in the U.S. surged 23% in 2019 to about $12 billion, according to Canaccord Genuity. The firm projects sales will hit nearly $30 billion by 2024. Among the reasons for the rosy outlook: Sales in Illinois, where adult cannabis became legal just last month, have been stronger than expected at more than $40 million. And at least 15 states are expected to put ballot initiatives before voters this fall related to legalizing cannabis, which could broaden the market, Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson wrote in a research note this month. Meanwhile, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings and Chicago-based Cresco Labs have each closed on acquisitions in recent weeks. Several big cannabis company mergers stalled last year under regulatory review, contributing to 2019’s sharp sell-off in marijuana stocks. “We believe the underperformance for stocks last year presents an opportunity for investors at current levels,” Burleson wrote.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder-owner of the oldest BBQ restaurant in Fort Worth dies
- Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81
- Former Dallas Cowboy opens second cafe, this one in Mansfield
- Anne Marion, major leader in Fort Worth, arts, dies at 81
- Amazon confirms plans for distribution center at DFW Airport creating 1,000 jobs
- XPO Logisitics to lay off 304 at AllianceTexas facility
- Two apartments in south Fort Worth sold
- New restaurant announces plans for former La Zona space on Magnolia
- Visit Fort Worth plans expansion to grow tourism
- Lack of funding for Panther Island in 2020 budget puts project under pressure
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lack of funding for Panther Island in 2020 budget puts project under pressure (2)
- Richard Connor: Newspapers are struggling – and that means democracy is struggling (2)
- Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection, pursues a sale (2)
- Texas Health expands Mid-Cities presence (1)
- Editor's Note: Ch-ch-ch-changes (1)
- NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps (1)
- Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81 (1)
- Fort Worth Country Day names next leader for Bass Upper School (1)
- NASA astronaut talks moon mission in North Richland Hills (1)
- China counts 106 virus deaths as US, others move to evacuate (1)
Today's e-Edition
Calendar
Online Poll
Should the U.S. crack down on the border?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.