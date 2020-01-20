Jeffrey Canose, M.D., senior executive vice president and chief operating officer for Texas Health Resources, died Jan. 17 of T-cell lymphoma.
“Jeff was a beloved member of our Texas Health family, the North Texas community, and beyond., said Texas Health CEO Barclay Berdan. “Jeff’s contributions will leave a lasting impact on Texas Health and the North Texas community.”
Dr. Canose joined Texas Health Resources in 2006, as chief operating officer of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, but quickly took on larger leadership roles in the organization.
“Jeff was, first and foremost, guided by his deep and abiding faith. He was a servant leader in its truest sense. This foundation, coupled with Jeff’s unwavering conviction in our mission, fueled his relentless drive for ‘every, every, every’ – focusing every day, on every person in every care venue to deliver safe, reliable care,” Berdan said.
Dr. Canose was elected chairman of the Texas Hospital Association in 2017 and received numerous community accolades, including Business Executive of the Year from the Plano Chamber of Commerce in 2010.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Winchester College and went on to medical school at the Medical College of Pennsylvania. He completed an internship in general surgery at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Connecticut, followed by a residency in anesthesiology at the University of Connecticut Health Center. His subspecialty fellowship training in cardiac anesthesiology and research in cardiovascular physiology was at the University Health Center of Pittsburgh.
He has the distinction of being the first physician to be named a hospital president at Texas Health.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy, and their son.
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.