Canyon Ranch appoints Jeff Kuster as Chief Executive Officer
Fort Worth-based Canyon Ranch said in a news release Jan. 23 that its appointment of Jeff Kuster as CEO. Kuster's arrival ushers in a new era for the privately owned company, which was among the first to introduce an integrated approach to wellness 40 years ago, and remains committed to innovation and increasing its share of this $4.2 trillion industry.
Kuster joins Canyon Ranch with a track record of transformational leadership, brand building, and assembling winning teams that drive results, the company said in a news release. He will begin his role Feb. 15.
Kuster brings more than 30 years of global experience, from the Peace Corps in West Africa and Doctors Without Borders in Romania, to leadership positions with McKinsey & Company and executive roles with fashion and lifestyle brands based in Europe. Most recently, he served as the Group President of North America for Ralph Lauren Corporation, the company news release said.
"After conducting an extensive search process, I am thrilled with the selection of Jeff Kuster as our CEO," John Goff, owner and chairman of Canyon Ranch, said in the announcement. "Jeff has a unique history managing large organizations along with brand expertise, and his thoughtful style is clearly influenced by his early experience working with humanitarian organizations. His background, coupled with our mission, makes him the right leader for Canyon Ranch”
Kuster graduated from Beloit College in Wisconsin and earned masters degrees in business administration and public policy from the University of Chicago. He is fluent in French and Spanish.
“I am drawn to iconic organizations that have the power to transform lives, and Canyon Ranch has a history of forging deep connections with those who engage with it,” Kuster said in the announcement.
In November 2019, Canyon Ranch, founded in 1979 expanded into new territory with its first retreat concept, Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat-Woodside, which opened in the hills above California's Silicon Valley.
The flagship resort in Tucson has enjoyed a $30 million capital investment to renovate and add guestrooms, with upgrades throughout the property. And at its Lenox, Massachusetts, location, Canyon Ranch Living is close to sell-out following the debut of 19 luxury condominiums.
Canyon Ranch said that it operates the largest day spa in North America at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Canyon Ranch At Sea onboard luxury cruise ships, including Cunard Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises.
Canyon Ranch has also joined forces with the world's most awarded airline, Singapore Airlines, to provide various wellness strategies and culinary offerings onboard North America's ultra-long range flights, the company said.
Canyon Ranch is a 13-time winner of Travel + Leisure's Best Spa Award, an 11-time recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler Best Destination Spa Award, and both resorts were named in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels rankings.
