Caregiver Inc. has closed in on its fourth company acquisition in quick successions, continuing the Fort Worth-based care service provider’s robust growth plans.
Caregiver has now acquired 15 companies since 2015.
The latest round of acquisitions expands the company's presence in Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee.
Caregiver provides resources and support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Caregiver is filling a strong need for change in the way care is delivered in a lower-cost environment that ensures people are getting the quality services they need to feel independent and live their lives,” Caregiver CEO Mark Lashley said. “Caregiver’s strategy, vision, structure and values are allowing us to continue to do that successfully and change the industry.”
Caregiver acquired Indiana-based Houston Group Homes on March 13, the company announced Friday. Houston Group Homes has 40 employees and serves about 40 individuals in its intermediate care group homes. It operates in Boone and Montgomery counties, both close to Indianapolis.
Late last year, Caregiver had purchased Cori Care and Absolute Care, expanding the company’s operations to six leading brands in the State of Ohio. Combined, the two companies have about 270 employees.
Then in December 2019, Caregiver acquired Tennessee-based Personal Care Choices, which serves communities in Maryville and Cleveland alongside its 40 employees.
In February this year, Caregiver completed the acquisition of Texas-based Mosaic.
“Strategically, we’ve found likeminded high-quality service providers who were looking for the right partner to take their business to the next level,” said Gary Nettis Jr., chief development officer, Caregiver. “We’re excited to round out our portfolio offerings and continue to provide with compassion and respect the best services possible to vulnerable populations.”
