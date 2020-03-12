Fort Worth-based Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is postponeing its expo to the fall due to the recently elevated concern surrounding coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive committee on March 12 voted unanimously to postpone the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo to fall.
“Our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” said Robert E. McKnight, a rancher from Fort Davis and president of the association. “While we’re disappointed we can’t continue with our plans for our late March event, we know it’s the right thing to do. We’re also excited we can still offer the same high-quality event attendees were looking forward to later this year.”
McKnight said the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will now be held this fall in Fort Worth, in an event that merges the convention with the association’s Policy Meeting. The date and other details will be announced next week once confirmed.
While details are still being finalized, registered attendees should know their hotel reservations will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed by the individual hotels within two to three weeks.
Convention registration fees can be carried over to the new dates or refunded in full, the association said. Exhibitors will also have the option of transferring their registration fee to the fall event or receiving a full refund.
More details will be released within the next two weeks as they become available.
In the Stockyards, Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Shows and Stockyards Championship Rodeo has canceled events at Cowtown Coliseum. Rodeo Plaza, Inc. (RPI), the management team of the Cowtown Coliseum, said they have canceled events in the venue for the dates of Friday, March 13 through 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. Tim Lanier, General Manager of RPI stated that “the public appears to be heeding the recommendation of the public health officials to limit exposure to the virus by not being in close contact to other people. Our family-oriented shows are a popular attraction for local and international visitors and the dramatic reduction of ticket sales compared to last year during spring break and recent weekends suggests it is prudent to cancel the shows at this time. Guests should contact the box office for refunds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.