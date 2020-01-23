Big changes are coming to North Richland Hills in the form of a new mixed-use development to be embedded in a vacant tract of land surrounding the City Hall.
Within the next couple of months, Centurion American Development Group plans to begin construction on City Point, a planned development that will include 70,000 square feet of commercial space, 370 single-family homes, approximately 400 multi-family residences and an upscale hotel.
City Point will be built on a stretch of land adjacent Boulevard 26, south of Loop 820. The land formerly housed North Hills Mall, once-thriving regional shopping center, until its demolition in 2007.
North Richland Hills approved a citizen bond committee's recommendation to open the city hall in the area. The City Hall, opened in 2016, sits on a part of City Point.
Centurion bought the surrounding 52 acres of land in December and are now moving ahead with the project.
“We are excited to see redevelopment in this area of North Richland Hills moving forward and believe it will be a catalyst for additional redevelopment and revitalization in the area,” Mayor Oscar Trevino said in a statement.
A 350,000 square feet of medical office space also sits near City Point. It is anchored by Medical City North Hills, a 176-bed hospital surrounded by three additional professional office buildings.
Various builders are eying the residential portion of the project, according to Centurion. While numerous restaurants are also in talks to anchor the commercial space.
A City Point rendering shows the planned hotel will be built on the corner of Boulevard 26 and Rodger Line Drive.
Centurion is also developing several other master-planned communities in North Texas, including Entrada in Weslake and Euless Founder's Parc.
Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for the first-quarter of 2020.
