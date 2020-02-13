International fashion brand CH Carolina Herrera is headed to Fort Worth.
Simon announced the addition of the retail location at The Shops at Clearfork on Feb. 13.
“The addition of CH Carolina Herrera further bolsters our robust collection of luxury offerings that can only be found at The Shops at Clearfork,” said Chandler Wallace, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Our goal is to deliver the brands the Fort Worth market craves, and this international arrival will be an even more compelling reason to visit and enjoy.”
CH Carolina Herrera will open late spring 2020 on Monahans Avenue in a 1,900 square-foot boutique space between Louis Vuitton and Tory Burch.
