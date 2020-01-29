Charles Schwab Corporation is set to have a long-term impact in North Texas, after shaking up the region with its headquarters relocation plans last year.
To discuss the corporation's expectations and its Westlake campus, Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger will keynote the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting this year.
The chamber's 138th annual meeting will take place on April 7 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel.
Charles Schwab had announced its corporate relocation from San Franciso alongside the $26 billion acquisition of TD Ameritrade last year. The combined company's headquarters is located at Circle T Ranch, a large mixed-use development managed by Hillwood and The Howard Hughes Corp.
Bettinger will engage in a conversation with Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, at the meeting.
The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, partnering with the city of Fort Worth’s economic development office, is making concerted efforts to attract corporate relocations to North Texas, Tarrant County, and particularly Fort Worth.
“Walter’s [Bettinger] appearance complements those efforts,” Chamber President Brandom Gengelbach said. “He will provide some insight as to what companies are looking for when relocating to the Fort Worth region.”
Bettinger was appointed as the CEO of Charles Schwab in 2008. He has also previously served as the corporation's president and chief operating officer.
Under Bettinger's leadership, the value of Schwab stock has more than tripled from about $13 in early 2009 to approximately $46 in early 2019.
The Annual Meeting, presented by Frost Bank, is expected to attract more than 800 attendees.
