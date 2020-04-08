Essential service workers may apply online for financial assistance following the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) March 24h authorization of $2.5 million for Tarrant County in emergency funds that the Tarrant County Workforce Board will administer to implement emergency childcare support using its current Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) funding.
The service went live April 8 and provides three-months of financial assistance to cover direct costs associated with childcare for essential service workers, The Best Place for Kids! said in a news release.
In an effort to remove barriers for working parents, TWC, Child Care Associates and the Tarrant County Workforce Board worked to simplify the CCMS application process for essential service workers removing the need to submit extensive documentation and a written signature (both previously required for non-emergency subsidy applications).
Applying is a three-step process and may be completed online.
Step 1: Parents launch the online CCMS application and answer simplified screening questions (English or Spanish) and submit. The link is here: https://tarrantcountyccms.org/covid19-essential-workers
Step 2: Using the FIND! childcare search tool, parents find a childcare provider that meets their childcare needs:
The link is here: https://find.bestplace4kids.com/families
Step 3: Within two business days a CCMS case worker contacts the parent to verify eligibility and finalize the assistance.
COVID-19 Tarrant County Child Care – Fast Facts:
Essential service workers are defined by Tarrant County and detailed here: https://tarrantcountyccms.org/covid19-essential-workers/Eligibility details, income requirements and the financial assistance application are available here: https://tarrantcountyccms.org/covid19-essential-workers/
This assistance is available to all Tarrant County CCMS childcare providers who remain open during the COVID-19 period and/or those who choose to join CCMS as childcare providers for essential service personnel/workers.
Essential service workers applying for the COVID-19 childcare financial assistance are fast-tracked and can expect a one- to two-business day response from a CCMS case worker.
Background on COVID-19 Child Care Response in Tarrant County:
As communities continue to deal with widespread disruption stemming from the COVID-19 emergency, The Best Place for Kids!™ launched FIND! in an effort to help working parents find quality and available childcare options for their children while they meet essential workforce needs in Tarrant County. Currently, the FIND! childcare search tool lists 7,500 plus available licensed childcare spots (for children 0-12) across Tarrant County.
– FWBP Staff
