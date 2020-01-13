The City of Fort Worth and The Beck Group, an integrated architecture and construction firm, are now accepting applications for the second year of the Beck School of Construction, a program that will help Minority Business Enterprises increase their industry knowledge and become more competitive in bidding on area construction projects.
During this nine-month program, participants will be expected to attend a class from 4-6 p.m. on one Thursday evening each month. The first class will take place Feb. 20.
The inaugural class of the Beck School of Construction contained 15 students, who graduated in November 2019.
Get involved
In order to be eligible for the Beck School of Construction, applicants must meet these criteria:
Their business must be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by either the Dallas/Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council or the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency.
Their business must have been in operation between one and 10 years, and should have an annual gross revenue of $100,000 or more.
Their business must provide construction services or construction-related services.
Their business must be located in the area’s six-county marketplace: Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Johnson, Parker and Wise counties.
Those interested can learn more about class dates and times, and apply for the 2020 program on the Beck School of Construction page.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.