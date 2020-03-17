The City of Fort Worth wants to know what is going on in your business to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fort Worth businesses are encouraged to complete the city’s COVID-19 Business Survey, to help community leaders better understand the effects that current circumstances have had on business revenue, staffing, and other resources.
Additionally, businesses are encouraged to share this survey among their colleagues and communities, so it can reach a larger audience and reflect the concerns of as many Fort Worth businesses as possible. The survey link is fortworthtexas.gov/covid-19-business-survey.
More information for businesses
Businesses who need help developing a continuity plan, or looking for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), can find that information on the city’s COVID-19 page for businesses, which is being updated regularly as more information becomes available.
For more business information:
http://fortworthtexas.gov/news/2020/03/covid19-business-resources/
