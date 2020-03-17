The City of Fort Worth will likely tighten restrictions on bars and restaurants soon, according to a Facebook Live session from Mayor Betsy Price.
“For that reason, I’m announcing that within the next 24 hours you will see the City of Fort Worth enact tighter restrictions on public safety and public buildings,” she said. “Specifically, we will be moving all bars and restaurants to take out and delivery only. We are closely evaluating other guidelines that the CDC has recommended.”
“We do need to make improvements in our social distancing plan,” she said.
She said the city will likely be directing code and fire and inspection staff to focus on enforcing social distancing, she said.
“We know these are incredibly unsettling times,” she said.
On Monday, Fort Worth announced it was enacting a mandatory reduction in the occupancy limits for local businesses.
The rules announced Monday called for local businesses to reduce allowed occupancy by 50%, or no more than 125 individuals, whichever is less. These occupancy limits apply to the following locations: restaurants, bars, event centers, gyms, hotel restaurants, retail stores, theatres, convenience stores, public buildings, plazas, churches and shopping malls.
Other Texas cities, such as Dallas, Austin and Houston have implemented more stringent requirements that Fort Worth’s.
Price is doing a daily Facebook Live session at 6 p.m. to report on the crisis.
