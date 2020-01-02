Beginning with the new year, the City of Fort Worth stormwater fees will increase for residents. The city’s stormwater program protects citizens and property from stormwater runoff.
The additional revenue from the 6.5% fee increase will provide capacity for roughly $70 million in bonds to expedite the delivery of high-priority capital improvements to:
*Mitigate hazardous road overtopping locations, which present one of the highest and deadliest risks.
*Rehabilitate aging, critical storm drain pipes to ensure they continue to effectively convey stormwater.
*Restore channels that are significantly threatening adjacent infrastructure/property.
*Reduce the risk of flooding.
The residential increases will be:
*Tier 1 - From $2.70 to $2.88.
*Tier 2 - From $5.40 to $5.75.
*Tier 3 - From $8.10 to $8.63.
*Tier 4 - From $10.80 $11.50.
Non-residential and multi-family rates will increase 35 cents for every 2,600 square feet of hard surface. That means the current monthly rate of $5.40 per billing unit will increase to $5.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.