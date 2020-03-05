CityCentral on March 5 opened its newest flexible workspace community on the top floor of Cantey Hanger Plaza in downtown Fort Worth, adding more than 70 private and coworking offices, meeting rooms and event spaces to the central business district.
The new complex is the fourth CityCentral site in DFW, but the first to be located outside of metropolitan Dallas. Other centers are in Plano, Addison and Richardson.
“We selected this location because of its proximity to downtown amenities, the vibrant local business community and easy access to major highways,” said CityCentral Senior Vice President Mark Burge. He added that CityCentral was created with one purpose in mind: “To create an innovative and collaborative workspace and community for businesses and individuals looking for an environment that will enable their business to grow.”
CityCentral’s 600 W. 6th Street location is adjacent to the soon-to-be-completed First on 7th renovation project, and adds momentum to a surge in office-space and retail activity on downtown’s west end, said Red Oak Realty President Jack Clark.
“Within the last six months, the openings of Neighbor’s House Grocery and Buon Giorno Coffeehouse at First on 7th have truly enlivened this part of the central business district,” Clark said. “We’re seeing the emergence of a real Renaissance here, especially now with the addition of CityCentral at Cantey Hanger Plaza, Presidio Petroleum’s long-term office lease at First on 7th and Guaranty Bank & Trust’s new offices there.” Red Oak manages both the Cantey Hanger and First on 7th properties.
CityCentral will host a grand opening for its new Fort Worth space on Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m
