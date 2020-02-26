Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today announced that James J. Herzog, Executive Vice President and Treasurer, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Feb. 25, 2020.
Herzog, who has been serving as the interim CFO since September 2019, will report to Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Stanislava “Stasie” Kostova, Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, has been named Executive Vice President and Treasurer, effective today. Kostova will report to Herzog.
Herzog holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oakland University, and is a Certified Management Accountant.
Kostova earned a bachelor's degree in international business from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria, and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Akron. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She currently serves as the Vice President of the North American Asset Liability Management Association and is a member of the Dallas Chartered Financial Analysts Society.
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It has locations in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $73 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, and celebrated its 170th anniversary in August 2019.
