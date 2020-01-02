Community Hospice of Texas announces name change
Community Hospice of Texas, provider of not-for-profit hospice care since 1996, announced it was changing its name to Community Healthcare of Texas effective Jan. 1.
The organization said the new name better reflect the ever-changing and growing needs of patients after a serious illness or terminal diagnosis.
“This name change reflects our commitment of continuing to provide the best care for patients and families as they navigate their healthcare needs when diagnosed with a serious or terminal illness,” said Victoria Jingle, chief executive officer. “While Community Healthcare of Texas continues to grow and deliver services to adults and children that need support for hospice and palliative care services, this name change allows us to continue to expand and improve our mission and goals as an organization.”
As the largest not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider in Texas, Community Healthcare of Texas has been providing end-of-life care for adult and pediatric patients since 1996, the news release said.
The organization has six office locations and three hospice inpatient facilities and serves 25 counties in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Waco areas, the news release said.
– FWBP Staff
