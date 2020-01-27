Conner Industries Inc., a provider of lumber, industrial wood crates and pallets, and engineered packaging solutions, announced Jan. 27 that it will open a new manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 1.
The announcement follows the July 2019 acquisition of RoseMill Packaging, the company said in a news release.
“The opening of a new facility in Tulsa is an outstanding strategic development for Conner,” said David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. “The new site will serve as an ideal platform to broaden our engineered packaging products and service offerings to new and existing customers.”
The Tulsa plant is the fourth new facility added to Conner’s manufacturing network in the last 11 months, and follows the addition of facilities in Clarksville, Tennessee, Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Montgomery, Alabama.
“The Tulsa location aligns our products and services with the needs of our customers in a rapidly changing and demanding industrial packaging environment,” says Nick Roppolo, General Manager of Conner’s Engineered Packaging Division.
Conner Industries Inc., based in Fort Worth, has 14 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.
