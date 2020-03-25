United Way of Tarrant County announced March 25 that almost $400,000 has been donated to its Emergency Relief Fund led by Bank of America, which donated $150,000 and Wells Fargo, which donated $100,000.
The funding will be used to address the urgent and long-term needs of the Tarrant County community as a result of COVID-19.
Other donations include $60,000 from Folsom Point Charities, $50,000 from the University of North Texas Health Science Center and $10,000 from the Gaudin Family Foundation. Other funding has come from private and online donations. In addition, PepsiCo has donated more than 20,000 servings of cereal, bars and snacks, which were directed to the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE) food pantry.
“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the business community, foundations and individuals,” Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County, said in a news release.
“Our community is in dire need and we are working quickly to immediately allocate funds for emergency services. As we continue to receive donations, we will make additional distributions from the Emergency Relief Fund,” King said.
United Way of Tarrant County will allocate emergency relief funds through its partner agencies and other social service organizations.
A form is online at www.northtexascares.org to enable organizations and agencies to request funding. An organization applying for funding must be a 501c3 and must provide services in North Texas that address immediate or long-term relief efforts in response to COVID-19.
Requests should focus on first responders or support for vulnerable populations such as senior citizens, children, people experiencing homelessness, low-income displaced workers, medical professionals and those without other resources.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and evaluated every week. Recipients will be selected based on the needs outlined in the application, data from calls received at 2-1-1, an emergency hotline that refers individuals to social services agencies and organizations, as well as a review of our partner agencies by United Way of Tarrant County’s Community Investment team.
United Way of Tarrant County intends to allocate funds each week based on requests received, with payments being issued every Friday beginning April 3, 2020. Funding decisions will be made throughout the crisis period to facilitate the urgent need for funding against evolving community need.
United Way of Tarrant County earlier announced the release of $50,000 from its Emergency Relief Fund to six organizations focused on basic needs such as meals, rent, utilities and childcare.
The recipients are:
Child Care Associates – $10,000
Combatants Overcoming Income Needs (COIN) – $5,000
Community Action Partners – $10,000
Community Enrichment Center – $7,500
GRACE – $7,500
Tarrant County Homeless Coalition – $10,000
www.unitedwaytarrant.org/coronavirus
– FWBP Staff
