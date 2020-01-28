With a growing coronavirus outbreak globally, the DFW International Airport will more closely observe and screen travelers arriving in North Texas.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) selected DFW Airport as one of 20 U.S. airports for advance monitoring for illness and to provide educational materials for travelers arriving from China.
"The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority and we continue to work closely with local, state and federal public health officials," DFW Airport said in a statement released on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
A team of public health professionals from the CDC will soon arrive at the airport to execute the monitoring program, the statement said.
As of Jan. 27, five people in the U.S. tested positive for coronavirus, a virus that causes respiratory illness to humans, having been evolved and transmitted from animals. Four U.S. states have confirmed cases of the virus, with 73 individuals still under investigation.
Originating from Wuhan, China, the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in more than 100 deaths so far, according to Chinese health authorities. China has more than 4,600 confirmed cases.
"DFW Airport Public Safety is trained and prepared to support the CDC and the Tarrant County Public Health Department if monitoring efforts require a coordinated response," the airport statement reads. "The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority and we continue to work closely with local, state and federal public health officials."
CDC had updated a level 1 travel health notice for travelers to Wuhan City.
CDC said entry screening alone is not a guarantee against the possible importation of the virus, adding that CDC will reassess entry screening measures and could scale activities up or down accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.