March 12, 2020
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson concert in Arlington canceled
[11:49 a.m.] The first public event at Globe Life Field in Arlington was postponed Thursday, just the latest event cancellation in Texas as more people take precautions against exposure to COVID-19, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Country star Chris Stapleton was set to play with Willie Nelson and other performers Saturday, at a show announced months ago at the $1.2 billion baseball park.
Chris Stapleton’s performance scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Globe Life Field is postponed. Texas Rangers officials said they are working to reschedule a new date for this show as soon as possible; all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
In the letter Chris and Morgane Stapleton said: "We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause. Please know these decisions are not made lightly and we are working diligently to find new dates for these shows & will announce that information as soon as it becomes available to us.
"We look forward to seeing you soon. Until then, our hope is that you all stay safe & well."
Montgomery County issues disaster declaration
[12:41 p.m.] Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough on Thursday signed a 30-day declaration of disaster over concerns about the new coronavirus that seeks to stop events with more than 250 people. Publicly sponsored events over 250 are canceled, and privately sponsored events are urged to cancel.
The declaration also asks nursing homes and senior living centers to limit visitation. The declaration does not apply to law enforcement activities, court operations, or schools.
On Wednesday, Montgomery County health officials announced the first possible case of community spread in Texas. — Rebekah Allen
[10:26 a.m.] "In response to growing public health concerns and to protect the due process rights of all residents of Harris County," civil district courts in the state's most populous county will not be calling any jury trials for the rest of March 2020, according to Michael Gomez, the civil administrative judge for Harris County district courts.
Courts may exercise individual discretion about bench trials. — Emma Platoff
Texas Tech University and St. Edwards University shift to online classes
[9:11 a.m.] Texas Tech University has canceled classes the week after its spring break and said teaching will move online beginning March 30. Campus buildings, including residence halls, will remain open, and students may stay on campus during spring break.
St. Edward’s University, in Austin, will host two weeks of online classes after the end of its scheduled spring break.
The announcement comes after several Texas universities like University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston and Texas Christian University said Wednesday said they would extend spring break and move to online classes at least temporarily. — Shannon Najmabadi
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz closes D.C. office
[9:01 a.m.] In response to reports that a staffer from another U.S. Senate office has tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz announced in a statement this morning that he’s temporarily shut down his D.C. office.
“Sen. Cruz’s office had previously established a working group to prepare for a scenario just like this and is fully equipped for staff to work remotely and continue to serve the people of Texas,” reads a statement from his office.
Cruz said on Sunday that he had interacted with a person late last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to his office, he’s in Texas still completing his 14-day self-quarantine.
“Sen. Cruz feels healthy and is at home in Texas,” a statement reads. “Offices in Texas remain open, and Sen. Cruz is continuing to closely monitor the situation and take every precaution necessary to keep staff healthy and help reduce the spread of this virus to others.”— Alex Samuels
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston, Texas Christian University and Baylor University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
