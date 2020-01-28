Vaping will be a topic at the The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education and the Fort Worth City Council this week as each consider resolutions at their meetings Tuesday, January 28 advocating for community dialogue on the health risks of vaping.
Approval of the resolution will make the FWISD one of the largest school districts in the nation to pass such a decree, according to officials with the American Heart Association.
The resolution’s consideration is the same week two community discussions are being hosted about the electronic-cigarette and vaping epidemic and its impact on teens. In an effort to turn the tide locally, the Fort Worth ISD and its Council of PTAs is partnering with the American Heart Association, Fort Worth SPARC and State Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth) to host the community discussions about this epidemic and its impact on youth.
Medical professionals, state officials and students are among panelists slated to discuss vaping effects, how to detect e-cigarette devices and usage and talk about the epidemic with teens, at the two anti-vaping events:
Tuesday, January 28
• Tarrant County PTA Presidents Discussion, 5:30-7 p.m., Fort Worth Professional Development Center, 3150 McCart Ave.
• Panelists include: Dr. Kathleen Powderly, Dr. Tracy Barnett, Rep. Collier and student Anna Carey
• Click here to register to attend.
Wednesday, January 29
• Tarrant County Anti-Vaping School Event, 10 a.m.-noon, I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA, 1411 I.M. Terrell Circle South.
• Panelists include: nationally acclaimed toxicologist Dr. Peter Stout, Rep. Collier and FWISD student Anna Carey
• The discussion is being streamed live via the Fort Worth ISD Facebook page.
“The community dialogues are part of a larger effort driven by the American Heart Association to begin conversations about e-cigarette use among youth,” wrote officials with the American Heart Association in a recent statement. “The Association is leading community dialogue sessions across the country to bring students, parents, legislators, educators, community members and health organizations together to shed light on this issue and make a local plan to fight this rapidly growing epidemic.”
An e-cigarette is a battery powered device that delivers nicotine and flavorings to its user in the form of aerosol. Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol. Studies show that vaping impacts teenage brain development and causes serious respiratory illnesses that could lead to death.
More than 5 million students in the United States are using electronic cigarettes and vaping, according to the recent survey conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. Studies show that more than 1-in-4 high school students have used e-cigarettes.
At the Fort Worth City Council meeting, there will be a vote on a resolution supporting efforts to eliminate the use of e-cigarettes, vaping and other tobacco projects by teens.
Also at the meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution naming the Rosemont neighborhood as the Neighborhood Improvement Program target and funding $3.1 million for capital improvements in the neighborhood.
All City Copuncil meetings are held at Fort Worth City Hall, 200 Texas St.
If you cannot attend a meeting in person, you can watch them online at Fort Worth TV.
Other issues at the Work Session and the Council Meeting include:
City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290
• Councilmembers will review reports on a payroll task force for payments to city employees, and on ongoing efforts to improve the city’s accounts payable process.
• A briefing by Gleniece Robinson will present results of the 2019 100x25 reading program.
• FWISD Superintendent Kurt Scribner will discuss the district’s racial equity program.
• Christina Brooks, the city’s director of diversity and inclusion, will make two presentations: one deals with proposed amendments to the Human Relations Ordinance, and the other is an update on recommendations from the city’s Race and Culture Task Force.
City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chambers
• NAACP Youth Member Kendyll Locke will be recognized for his recent accomplishments.
• Councilmembers will vote on a resolution naming the Rosemont neighborhood as the Neighborhood Improvement Program target and funding $3.1 million for capital improvements in the neighborhood.
• The City Council will vote on a resolution supporting efforts to eliminate the use of e-cigarettes, vaping and other tobacco projects by teens.
• The Council will vote on the approval of $4.4 million for the purchase of a Bell 505 helicopter from Bell Textron for use by the Police Department. The purchase would be funded by the Crime Control and Prevention District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.