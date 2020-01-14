The Fort Worth City Council will discuss the selection of the 2020 target area for the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Strategy. The Neighborhood Improvement Strategy seeks to increase public safety, improve public infrastructure, expand community engagement, promote economic revitalization and provide supportive services to reduce poverty and increase self-sufficiency. Funding for the program comes from a ½-cent allocation of the municipal property tax rate.
During the City Council Work Session, which takes place at 3 p.m. Jan. 14, will also hear some reports on:
• Councilmembers will review the city’s teen curfew ordinance, as required every three years. A previous public hearing was held Dec. 17, 2019. If the council fails to act, the curfew ordinance would expire on Jan. 24, 2020.
• The Park & Recreation Department will present an update on park reservation fees.
At the City Council meeting, 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
• Councilmembers will vote on establishing a design review committee for the planned renovation and expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center.
• The City Council will vote on a resolution requesting portions of State Hwy. 183, including Northeast 28th Street and Northwest 28th Street and Ephriham Avenue to Cesar Chavez Avenue and Delores Huerta Avenue.
• The Council will hear a presentation on the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, scheduled for Jan. 17-Feb. 8.
• About 20 zoning cases are on the agenda.
