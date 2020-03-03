ACQUISITION OF BROADCAST HILL
In the words of District 8 Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray, "We can't build on every inch of land that becomes available."
And to help insure that is not the case, the Fort Worth City Council, at its Tuesday mission, authorized a distribution of $620,000 in income from the city's mineral trust fund, along with the authorization of the acquisition of approximately 50 acres of land located at 2, 10 and 11 Broadcast Hill St. from Total E&P USA Real Estate, LLC.
In her recent State of the City Address, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price stated the city is losing 50 acres per week of natural open space to development. This purchase will be combined with the existing 160 acres of indigenous remnant of Fort Worth prairie known as Tandy Hills Nature Preserve.
"I think it is an absolutely wonderful idea. It makes perfect sense," said Gray, in whose district the property lies. "It's one of those things that's been a long time coming.
"The stars and the moon have aligned, and I'm glad we are able to protect that land."
In making the motion for approval at the meeting, Gray said with a big smile, "Move to approve with a happy dance."
The estimated annual operating costs to maintain the property in its natural condition will be $19,130 annually.
The property will be general city property under the Open Space Land Preservation Program and not park land. However, maintenance will be provided by the parks and recreation department.
Citizens in the surrounding neighborhoods have been supportive of the city’s Open Space Land Preservation Program, and several have pledged funds to help with the acquisition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.