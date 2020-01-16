MONTHLY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY REPORT
At Tuesday's work session, the Fort Worth City Council received an informal report on development activity within the city for the month of December, along with the 2019 calendar year.
CALENDAR YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
BUILDING PERMITS
*The city added $4.2 billion in total construction value, compared to $3.4 billion in CY 2018, up 24%.
*Total commercial valuation was $3 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in CY 2018, up 20%.
*In CY 2019, there were 391 construction projects valued at $1 million or greater, compared to 338 in CY 2018, up 16%.
*In CY 2019, there was a total of 24.6 million square feet in new commercial construction permitted, compared to 16.1 million in CY 2018, up 53%.
*In CY 2019, there was a total of 15 million square feet in new residential construction
(including additions) permitted, compared to 16.5 million in CY 2018, down 9%.
*451 new multi-family permits were issued in CY 2019, compared to 421 in CY 2018, up 7%.
*14,142 new permits were issued in CY 2019, compared to 14,296 in CY 2018, down 1%.
*2,599 new commercial permits were issued in CY 2019, compared to 2,609 in CY 2018, down .3%.
*11,543 new residential permits were issued in CY 2019, compared to 11,687 in CY 2018, down 1%.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
*The overall customer service satisfaction was 86% very positive or somewhat
positive in CY 2019, compared to 82% in CY 2018. There were only three months where customer satisfaction was less than 85% in CY 2019, January, March, and August.
*For CY 2019, 89% of customers surveyed thought the inspections team was extremely helpful or very helpful, compared to 91% in CY 2018.
DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
BUILDING PERMITS
*Total commercial valuation (including remodels and additions) in the fourth quarter of the 2019 calendar year was $1.3 billion, compared to $436 million in 2018, up 187%.
*Total commercial valuation (including remodels and additions) for December was
$242 million, compared to $588 million November, down 59%; and $103 million in December 2018, up 135%.
*The city issued 416 new commercial permits in the fourth quarter of the 2019 calendar year, compared to 239 in the 4th quarter of the 2018 calendar year, up 74%.
*In December, 181 new commercial permits were issued, compared to 135 in November, up 34%; and 37 in December 2018, up 389%.
*The city issued 1,211 new single-family permits in the f.urth quarter of the 2019 calendar year, compared to 1,580 in the fourth quarter of the 2018 calendar year, down 23%.
*In December, 557 new single-family permits were issued, compared to 328 new in November, up 70%; and 454 in December 2018, up 23%.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
*The overall customer service satisfaction was 95% very positive or somewhat
positive for December, up from 86% in November.
*In December, 83% of customers surveyed thought the inspections team was extremely helpful or very helpful, compared to 86% in November.
