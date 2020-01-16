ALLIANCE LEASE AGREEMENTS
At Tuesday's meeting, the Fort Worth City Council authorized a pair of lease agreements connected to Alliance Airport.
The first is with Omni Air International (OAI), Incorporated for approximately 27,350 square feet of industrial space. It will be located in the structures and maintenance buildings, along with use of the vacant aircraft apron located at the Alliance Maintenance Facility, an,d will be used for air transport service operations.
The second agreement is with Schneider Resources, Inc. (SRI) for approximately a little over six acres of space in the north parking lot and just under two acres of ground space at the Alliance Maintenance Facility to operate truckload, intermodal and logistics services.
OAI is a private airline that provides charter services around the world for U.S. and foreign military troops, military family members, government employees and natural and humanitarian disaster relief. It has been operating at DFW Airport under a yearly renewable contract with the Department of Defense.
OAI is relocating because of the demolition of their facility at DFW.
The length of the lease will be a five-year primary term with five one-year successive renewal options. Total rental revenues, fees and reimburseble expenses resulting from the primary term of the lease agreement are estimated to be about $1.5 million toward the Alliance Maintenance Facility Fund.
Since 1935, SRI has become one of the premier providers of commercial truckload, intermodal and logistical shipping services in the world. The company has been subleasing from Burlington Northern Sante Fe Corporation (BNSF) at the Intermodal Center for their operations, but the lease expired on January 1 and will not be renewed by BNSF.
The term of lease is three years with total revenues estimated to be around $800,000, also toward the Alliance Maintenance Facility Fund.
